SEPTA launches Mask Force to encourage mask-wearing on trains, buses

SEPTA has created a team of ambassadors to encourage and promote mask-wearing while aboard trains and busses in Philadelphia, according to a Wednesday press release.

Members of the SEPTA Philly Mask Force will be seen at stations, loops, terminals and major bus and transfer points beginning this week. Members will be outfitted with branded apparel and accessories, including masks, sanitizer, and cards with safety tips and other key information.

SEPTA reports overwhelming 90 percent of its riders have complied with the mask-wearing requirement. The Mask Force, according to SEPTA, is an effort to keep everyone vigilant.

"Public transportation is on the frontline of this pandemic – and has proven to be a lifeline to essential jobs and services," SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said.

"The Mask Force initiative will help us as we continue to engage our customers, and remind everyone that we are all in this together."

The effort to "promote safe and healthy travel during the pandemic" is a regional effort being joined by Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the MTA in New York.

