SEPTA proposes 'major' fare increases, service cuts: Here's how much and when

Philly commuters could be kicking off the New Year with some hefty fees to get around the city.

SEPTA officials gathered Tuesday to announce the proposal of "historically high" fare increases and major service cuts to combat a hefty $240 million budget deficit.

The proposal would increase fares by a total of 29 percent, and reduce service by 20 percent across all modes of transportation.

How much and when?

Bus and METRO pay-per-ride fares

SEPTA Key will increase from $2 to $2.50 on December 1, then $2.90 on January 1, 2025

Quick Trip and cash will increase from $2.50 to $2.90 on January 1, 2025

Regional Rail SEPTA key pay-per-ride fares

Zone 1 will increase from $3.75 to $4 on December 1, and $5 on January 1, 2025

Zone 2 will increase from $4.75 to $5.50 on December 1, and $6.50 on January 1, 2025

Zone 3 will increase from $5.75 to $6.50 on December 1, and $7.75 on January 1, 2025

Zone 4 will increase from $6.50 to $7.50 on December 1, and $8.75 on January 1, 2025

Check SEPTA's website for a full summary of the increased proposals.

A vote on the December increase is expected next week as SEPTA officials say this is the beginning of a "transit death spiral" that could continue to be painful for customers.

Those customers can attend public hearings regarding the increases on December 13 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Reason for the increase

SEPTA says they were hoping for approval of a funding package this fall, but a deal with the governor and state legislature has stalled.

"With no prospect of a statewide solution to help fund the everyday operating expenses of public transportation systems, SEPTA will announce a historically high fare increase proposal that would affect all modes and methods of payment," SEPTA said in a release on Tuesday.

Last month, SEPTA said a 7.5 percent increase would be proposed for all riders, warning that hikes as large as 30 percent could be on the table.

In September, SEPTA reinstated parking fees with increased daily rates at several garages.

The proposed fare changes come as SEPTA and its largest union continue efforts to hammer out a deal, and prevent more than 5,000 employees from walking off the job.

SEPTA drivers aren't just asking for a raise but want SEPTA to raise the level of security for its 4,500 frontline workers facing an increasing firing line of abuse and violence.







