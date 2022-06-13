SEPTA police: $1,000 reward in search for suspect after female employee assaulted on platform

article

SEPTA police are looking for a suspect after they say a female employee was assaulted by a man early Monday morning.

A SEPTA maintenance custodian told police a man punched her in the face, causing her to fall and hit a pillar. She was reportedly sweeping under the bench he was lying on.

The alleged assault occurred on the southbound platform of Walnut-Locust Station along the Broad Street Line around 5:50 a.m.

Officials say the suspect fled on Walnut Street towards 15th street.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.