SEPTA police: $1,000 reward in search for suspect after female employee assaulted on platform
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA police are looking for a suspect after they say a female employee was assaulted by a man early Monday morning.
A SEPTA maintenance custodian told police a man punched her in the face, causing her to fall and hit a pillar. She was reportedly sweeping under the bench he was lying on.
The alleged assault occurred on the southbound platform of Walnut-Locust Station along the Broad Street Line around 5:50 a.m.
Officials say the suspect fled on Walnut Street towards 15th street.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.