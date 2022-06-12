Man in his 70s dies competing in Cape May triathlon, police say
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - The Escape the Cape Triathlon took a tragic turn Sunday when a competitor died during the race.
The 70-plus-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, was reportedly spotted in distress by lifeguards near the swim finish in Lower Township around 8:30 a.m.
He was pulled from the water, and taken to the beach near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park. Medics attempted to resuscitate him with CPR, according to police.
An on-site ambulance transported the man to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was reportedly pronounced dead.
The 70-year-old athlete had nearly completed the Open Water Classic portion of the Escape the Cape Triathlon.
"I’m heartbroken," said Stephen DelMonte, CEO of DelMoSports LLC. "DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."
Officials say an autopsy will be performed.