Man in his 70s dies competing in Cape May triathlon, police say

The Escape the Cape Triathlon took a tragic turn Sunday when a competitor died during the race.

The 70-plus-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, was reportedly spotted in distress by lifeguards near the swim finish in Lower Township around 8:30 a.m.

He was pulled from the water, and taken to the beach near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park. Medics attempted to resuscitate him with CPR, according to police.

An on-site ambulance transported the man to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was reportedly pronounced dead.

The 70-year-old athlete had nearly completed the Open Water Classic portion of the Escape the Cape Triathlon.

MORE HEADLINES:

"I’m heartbroken," said Stephen DelMonte, CEO of DelMoSports LLC. "DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Officials say an autopsy will be performed.