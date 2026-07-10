SEPTA offering free rides home after Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Game

The Brief SEPTA will offer free rides home on the B Line from NRG Station after two MLB All-Star Week events. Free rides will be available after the Home Run Derby on July 13 and the All-Star Game on July 14. Regular fares still apply for all other SEPTA services and other stations along the B Line.



Baseball fans leaving Citizens Bank Park during MLB All-Star Week will be able to ride SEPTA home for free from NRG Station after two major events.

What we know:

SEPTA is partnering with DraftKings and the Pennsylvania Lottery to offer free rides home on the B Line, formerly known as the Broad Street Line, from NRG Station after the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game.

For the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13, free rides sponsored by DraftKings will begin after the second round and end at 11:59 p.m.

For the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14, free rides sponsored by the Pennsylvania Lottery will begin after the sixth inning and end at 11:59 p.m.

The free rides apply only to trips home on the B Line from NRG Station. SEPTA said regular fares will still apply for all other services and stations along the B Line.

Extra SEPTA service

SEPTA said it will add six Sports Express trips before and after both the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

All Express service will extend to NRG Station.

The agency said fans can connect to the B Line from several bus routes. Riders can also transfer for free from the L, formerly known as the Market-Frankford Line, and T trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall.

The B Line is also a short walk from Center City Regional Rail stations and is accessible from the PATCO High Speed Line for riders coming from South Jersey.

Regional Rail service

SEPTA said it will also add weekend Regional Rail service to support events leading up to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

That includes three extra inbound and outbound trains on the Lansdale/Doylestown and Paoli/Thorndale lines.

What riders should know

SEPTA said customers can use contactless payment across buses, subways, trolleys and Regional Rail by tapping a credit or debit card or mobile wallet at a validator.

SEPTA Ambassadors in blue vests will also be at select major stations during the evening to help riders.