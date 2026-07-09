Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in Camden County

The Brief Digital message boards on Route 130 in Pennsauken warned drivers about possible flooding. Camden County Police listed nearly a dozen flooded roads and intersections on social media. Street crews worked to clear drains and manage high water in several neighborhoods.



Heavy rain brought widespread flooding to Camden County, causing problems for drivers and prompting crews to clear street drains, according to Camden County Police.

Flooded roads and drivers navigating high water in Camden

What we know:

Heavy rain flooded roads in Camden. On Ferry Street, FOX 29 observed cars slowly trying to push through. One driver decided at the last second that it might not be safe and maneuvered onto the sidewalk. Many other streets in Camden and Woodlynne had similar issues.

Digital message boards along Route 130 in Pennsauken warned of possible flooding, and Camden County Police posted on Facebook nearly a dozen roads and intersections with flooding. Crews were seen clearing street drains in the area.

Residents describe ongoing flooding problems

What they're saying:

Residents say it is the norm.

"Yeah, usually a lot when it's raining heavy," said Shay Tripuranene about the flooding. He says it is an ongoing issue but that today was not as bad as Monday’s flooding in Camden.

"It's pretty flooded. All the roads were flooded, and the roads have been blocked for so long," he said. "Monday was bad. It took like four or five hours. It blocked the whole neighborhood," said Tripuranene. He works at Xpress Food Mart on Woodlynne Avenue.

He recorded cellphone video while leaving work Monday. Many neighbors’ cars were on higher ground but one nearly got swept away.

"There was like one car floating in the flood, yeah," he said. Another video he recorded not far away on Ferry Avenue shows cars trying to push through high water.

Roads were almost impassable. He pans over to show cars in a parking lot halfway submerged in water.

"It took them like six hours to get everything out of the parking lot," said Tripuranene.

Residents say on Monday city street crews cleared drains in the area.

FOX 29 cameras captured them back out today doing the same thing in the area of Chestnut and Louis Streets. Crews restricted some areas to traffic until the water receded.

"They should clear the gutters more frequently. They only do it when it is really needed or like it is flooded," said Tripuranene.

Street crews continued to work throughout the day, focusing on the hardest-hit areas and keeping some roads closed until water levels dropped.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many homes or businesses were affected by the flooding or if any injuries were reported. There is no information yet on when all roads will fully reopen.