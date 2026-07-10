2 men injured in separate overnight shooting, stabbing in South Philadelphia

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The Brief A 33-year-old man was shot in the arm Thursday night in Point Breeze. Hours later, another 33-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the neck on McKean Street. Police said no arrests have been made in either case.



Philadelphia police are investigating two separate violent incidents in South Philadelphia that left two 33-year-old men injured overnight.

Point Breeze shooting

What we know:

Police said the first incident happened Thursday, July 9, around 9:47 p.m. in Point Breeze.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of South 23rd Street for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived, police found a 33-year-old man on the 2400 block of Watkins Street with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Police also found evidence of gunfire damage to two parked vehicles and a home on the 1700 block of South 23rd Street. The residence was struck multiple times, damaging the outside of the property and a side window.

Officers took the victim to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered. Police said the motive remains under investigation.

Stabbing on McKean Street

A few hours later, police were called to the 1500 block of McKean Street for a stabbing.

Investigators said a 33-year-old man was at the location as a customer when he got into a verbal altercation with another man outside the business around 1:26 a.m. Friday.

During the altercation, police said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker before the suspect ran south on the 2000 block of South 16th Street, according to police.

The victim was taken by police to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Stabbing suspect description

Police described the stabbing suspect as a white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an unknown design on the back, blue shorts and a black baseball cap.

No arrest has been announced.

What's next:

The Point Breeze shooting is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Philadelphia Police Department tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).