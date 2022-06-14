SEPTA police to get largest salary boost in more than 20 years

SEPTA transit officers are about to see the numbers on their paychecks go up this month.

The largest salary increase for SEPTA Transit Officers in more than 20 years has been announced. Salaries for post-graduation will be increased 11 percent, from $49,860 to $62,387.

The tentative agreement was reached after several weeks of negotiations, according to a release from council member David Oh.

As violence continues to rise on SEPTA, the city hopes to recruit and attract qualified officers with this "long-needed" increase.

New rates are reportedly set to go into effect no later than June 19.

MORE HEADLINES:

Councilman Oh is set to withdraw an amendment to withhold $10 million from SEPTA "pending SEPTA’s commitment to hire more transit police officers and raise wages to make salaries more competitive with other police forces in the region."