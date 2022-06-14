Suspect in custody after man killed, 4 kids and woman released in standoff, Burlington Co. officials say

article

A man is in custody after officials say a fatal shooting developed into an hours-long standoff Tuesday morning.

SWAT teams responded after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on the 600 block of Bentley Avenue in Burlington County.

Officials say another man was shot to death inside the home around 1:15 a.m., prompting a standoff with law enforcement.

A woman and four children were released unharmed after several hours, according to officials. The suspect surrendered around 8:30 a.m.

Beverly City School, which is across the street, was shut down as the standoff unfolded.

"Due to police activity currently taking place on Bentley Avenue, the Beverly City School District will be closed on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, to ensure everyone's safety," the school said in an alert on their website.

No further details regarding the man in custody, or the cause of the barricade were provided by officials. An investigation is underway.