SEPTA releases guide in the event of a strike: Everything you need to know

Workers for the Philadelphia-area transit system voted to authorize a strike if an agreement isn’t reached on a new contract.

The Transport Workers Union Local 234 said a voice vote at a Sunday morning meeting approved a motion to allow union leaders to call a strike if an agreement with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is not reached in a week. The current contract expires early Nov. 1.

SEPTA released a detailed plan on Monday on what riders should know in the event of a service

What SEPTA service will run?

Regional Rail: Train service will be the best choice for travel in and around Philadelphia.

• Suburban Transit: Bus and Trolley routes and the Norristown High Speed Line will not be affected; however, the routing and scheduled service for some of the buses that normally travel into the City will change.

• LUCY (Loop through University City): Green and Gold Loop service will operate regular routing from 30th Street Station to selected University City destinations.

• CCT Connect: Regular service will operate for, registered ADA and Shared Ride customers. There may be some delays due to increased demand and local street traffic

What SEPTA service will not run?

• Market Frankford Line

• Broad Street & Broad Ridge Spur Lines

• City Transit Bus, Trolley and Trackless Trolley Routes

Fares:

All regular fares will apply. In the event of a service interruption, Weekly and Monthly TransPasses loaded on SEPTA Key Cards will be valid, for travel, at all times, to all Regional Rail stations within the City of Philadelphia except Forest Hills and Somerton. These stations will require a Zone 3 Quick Trip or Pass. Additional information will be provided at the Center City Station you are boarding at in the evening.

Fares must be purchased before boarding. No cash will be accepted at entry gates, Key Cards should be loaded with Travel Wallet funds or a valid pass product. Key Cards can be loaded online at SEPTAKey.org, by contacting the Call Center at 855-567-3782 or from Fare Kiosk located at Center City Rail Stations, SEPTA Sales Offices and participating retailers.

Transit Pass Redemption:

Unused Passes purchased prior to a service interruption will be eligible for a full or partial refund. Customers should contact the Key Call Center at 855-567-3782 to request a refund for any unused or partially used Transit Passes.

If you wish to view the full plan, please click here.

MORE SEPTA HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter