SEPTA resolves signal issue that caused massive delays

SEPTA officials say a signal issue that created significant delays on Monday has been resolved.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch blamed the widespread delays on a combination of switch and signal problems that grew to impact several lines.

The issues began around 5:30 p.m. Monday, and crews worked overnight to get service restored to impacted train lines.

Some riders waited 2-3 hours for their train to arrive.

"I was supposed to take a 30-minute ride, and it took over an hour," one rider said. "Now I'm trying to go back home it's 45 minutes late."

SEPTA was running just two delays as of Tuesday morning.