SEPTA service cuts challenge Philly commuters to make alternative plans

As Philadelphia enters the second weekday of SEPTA's "doomsday" service cuts, commuters are facing significant challenges in their daily routines.

The transit system's first phase of cuts, implemented on Sunday, has eliminated 20 percent of its service, slashed 32 bus routes, and reduced metro and rail lines, all in response to a $213 million budget deficit.

What we know:

The cuts have left many riders scrambling to find alternative transportation methods, with officials urging the more than 700,000 daily customers to have a backup plan.

However, the suggested alternatives, such as Uber, Lyft, and carpooling, are not financially feasible for many.

"A lot of people do Uber, a lot of people do Lyft. Carpool if you can," noted Kyle Imes, a SEPTA rider, but he also acknowledged the inconvenience and cost, saying, "Who has 20–30 dollars to be spending every day to go back and forth?"

Frustration is mounting among commuters who rely on SEPTA for their livelihoods.

The aging transit system is also experiencing equipment issues, separate from the funding-related service cuts, further complicating the morning commute.

Riders at Broad and Olney expressed their reliance on SEPTA, with one commuter stating, "People can’t make their livelihood if they can’t get to work.. People can’t afford gas. People can’t afford cars."

What's next:

Starting next week, SEPTA plans to increase pay-per-ride fares to $2.90, and the cost of a monthly TransPass will rise from $96 to $116.

This leaves riders with no choice but to pay more for less service unless state leaders secure the crucial funding SEPTA says is needed to maintain normal operations.

As the city braces for increased traffic and parking challenges, particularly after Labor Day, the community is hopeful for a resolution to the funding crisis to restore reliable transit service.

In the meantime, commuters are urged to plan ahead and explore all available options to navigate the evolving transportation landscape.