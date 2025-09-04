SEPTA must reverse recent service cuts; Fare hikes can stay, judge orders

As Eagles fans gather in South Philly for the game, a court has issued an order requiring SEPTA to reverse its recent service cuts, which have disrupted commutes for many riders.

The decision came after a day-long emergency hearing focused on SEPTA's service stabilization fund and the agency's financial challenges.

What we know:

The court's order mandates SEPTA to roll back the service cuts implemented on August 24.

While SEPTA is still seeking clarification on the specifics, it appears the order requires reversing those cuts.

However, the order allows SEPTA to proceed with fare hikes.

SEPTA's service stabilization fund, which reportedly holds $309 million, was a central topic during the hearing.

SEPTA claims it is using the fund daily and has already withdrawn $113 million to address the budget gap for the fiscal year. The agency's attorney argued that further withdrawals could be disastrous, while the plaintiffs' attorney suggested there is at least $200 million available to prevent service cuts while awaiting the state budget.

Reinstating services, especially for events like the Eagles game, poses logistical challenges for SEPTA.

The agency highlighted the complexity of changing schedules, destination signs, and ensuring proper train operations.

Critics have accused SEPTA of using scare tactics and failing to serve the public effectively.

The agency's response to previous directives, such as reinstating student routes, has been cited as evidence of its capability to adapt quickly.

What's next:

SEPTA is working to clarify the court's order and determine the next steps for reversing service cuts.