SEPTA service cuts take effect on Sunday: Here's what you need to know

By
Published  August 24, 2025 10:26am EDT
SEPTA service cuts take effect

Philadelphia residents are finally facing the looming cuts to SEPTA service as families get ready for the first day of school on Monday.

The Brief

    • SEPTA will officially cut 20 percent of its service starting on Sunday.
    • The cuts will impact dozens of bus routes, eliminating more than 30.
    • The cuts go into effect the day before the first day of school for Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Thousands are expected to be impacted as SEPTA's impending service cuts officially go into effect on Sunday, just one day before Philadelphia students head back to school.

What we know:

SEPTA says it was forced to reduce 20 percent of its bus and metro service as they face a $213 million budget crisis with state lawmakers.

Starting on Sunday, 32 bus routes will be eliminated, and 16 others will be shortened, along with reduced service on 88 Bus, Metro, and Regional Rail lines.

Another batch of service cuts could happen in January when five regional rail lines are discontinued and 18 more bus routes are eliminated.

The transit authority will also institute a 9 p.m. curfew on remaining Metro and Regional Rail services.

Has your SEPTA route been cut?

Local perspective:

Thousands across Philadelphia have been bracing for what could become a travel nightmare impacting their commute to work, school and just getting around the city.

Has your usual SEPTA route been one of the dozens cut on Sunday?

Riders can visit the "Service Cuts" page on SEPTA's website for a full list of routes that have been impacted.

School transportation

Dig deeper:

SEPTA police will remain on high alert as some 50,000 middle and high school students will join commuters on Monday for the first day of school in Philadelphia.

Police officers will be aboard buses on heavily trafficked school routes, while more officers will patrol routes in squad cars.

"We are going to have virtual patrol specialists who are performing live look-ins into those buses along those routes," Chief Chuck Lawson said. 

The Source: Information from this article was provided by SEPTA and previous reporting by FOX 29.

