SEPTA service cuts, first day of school in Philadelphia set to clash on Monday

SEPTA riders are bracing for a commuting nightmare on Monday as the transit authority plans to slash services by 20% on the first day of school in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Facing a $213M budget crisis, SEPTA enacted sweeping service cuts on Friday after the deadline past to secure crucial funding from Pennsylvania leaders.

SEPTA will slash 32 bus routes, shorten 16 others, and reduce service on 88 Bus, Metro, and Regional Rail lines beginning August 24.

Starting in September, SEPTA plans to increase pay-per-ride fares to $2.90. The cost of a Monthly TransPass will increase from $96 to $116.

Another batch of service cuts could happen in January when five regional rail lines are discontinued and 18 more bus routes are eliminated.

The plan also involves eliminating 50 bus routes and five regional rail lines, with a 9 p.m. curfew on Metro and Regional Rail services.

What they're saying:

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer voiced his frustration after state leaders failed to find funding to keep one of the largest transit systems running smoothly.

"[SEPTA customers] are the true victims in the sense that they have to now figure out their lives around a new SEPTA, a SEPTA none of us ever wanted," he said.

With the first day of school in Philadelphia on Monday, SEPTA police will remain on high alert as some 50,000 middle and high school students will join commuters.

Chief Chuck Lawson said police officers will be aboard buses along heavily trafficked school routes, while more officers will be patrolling the routes in squad cars.

"We are going to have virtual patrol specialists who are performing live look-ins into those buses along those routes," he said.

What's next:

State leaders were urged by Governor Josh Shapiro to find a solution to "a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issue."

"Don't let anybody tell you that this is a Philadelphia issue or a Pittsburgh issue: It's a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issue," he said.

State Rep. Jesse Topper acknowledged the importance of mass transit but emphasized the need for a comprehensive budget approach.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero criticized the lack of progress, saying, "I don’t think it’s incumbent upon the Democrats to continue to come up with ideas so that the Republicans can just continue to say no."

Joanna McClinton, Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, recently blamed state Republicans for creating "a crisis that will impact the entire state."

"It is unfortunate and unfair that students, commuters, and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania will be the first to be harmed by the Senate Republican’s inaction," she said.

Speaker McClinton maintained that the House "remains ready to collaborate to craft a thoughtful, real, long-term solution to the commonwealth's public transit challenges."