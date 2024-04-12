SEPTA terminates contract for double-decker rail cars after spending $50 million

SEPTA terminated a contract to buy double-decker train cars for regional rail riders. The agency pulled out after spending more than $50 million.

In a statement, SEPTA said:

"SEPTA has terminated its contract with CRRC MA [China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, the Chinese government-owned company, with a subsidiary in Massachusetts] for cause. The authority is assessing its options for recouping funds that have been spent on the project."

More than $50 million was spent on the project without SEPTA getting the 45 double-decker passenger rail cars, after four years of delays.

NE Philadelphia State Representative Jared Solomon stated, "We need to go back to basics. Provide safety, security and cleanliness and then we can really think bigger and better, in terms of long-range projects."

Solomon will be voting with the rest of the legislature soon on Governor Josh Shapiro’s request to hike public transit spending and give SEPTA $161 million.

Solomon went on, "My constituents in northeast Philadelphia tell me all the time what they're looking for is safety, security and cleanliness. And right now, if you go to Market-Frankford Transportation Line, you don't have any of those three."

A spokesperson for the Chinese government-owned company said, in a statement:

"CRRC MA is disappointed with SEPTA’s decision to terminate the manufacturer’s existing multi-level passenger coach contract. Having worked closely with SEPTA’s project team beginning with rail car design through initial vehicle production, CRRC MA remains committed to completing the project."