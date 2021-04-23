Allegheny Station to close for 3 nights for cleaning and repairs, SETPA says

article

SEPTA said it will close the Allegheny Station on the Market-Frankford line for three nights over the weekend for cleaning and maintenance.

The closure of Allegheny Station will happen Friday-Sunday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The station will be accessible during the day as workers continue repairs.

"The work at Allegheny Station is part of SEPTA's comprehensive commitment to address issues at stations where there are significant challenges with the vulnerable populations that have been exacerbated by the pandemic," SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said.

SEPTA said the closure is the latest effort to improve and clean station stops along Kensington Avenue. The Somerset Street Station was temporarily closed in March for cleaning and repairs after it became littered with garbage and human waste.

