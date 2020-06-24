SEPTA to increase regional rail service beginning on Monday

article

SEPTA will ramp up regional rail service next week to include hourly weekday service on most lines, officials announced.

Beginning Monday, all Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line and Trolley stations will be reopened except for 5th Street/Independence Hall on the Market-Frankford Line and Susquehanna-Dauphin on the Broad Street Line, which will be closed for construction into July.

Additionally, Philadelphia Airport and Paoli/Thorndale Lines will start operating in 30-minute intervals throughout the day. The Chestnut Hill West and Cynwyd Lines will remain suspended.

“This is a significant step forward for SEPTA and our region as we work through the phases of COVID-19 recovery,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. “We are excited to see more customers returning, and we want to assure them that we are ready with safe and reliable service.”

To stem the spread of the coronavirus, SEPTA says all vehicles are cleaned two times each day and round-the-clock sanitation is mandated. SEPTA also employes a team of cleaners dedicated to wiping down and disinfecting high-touch surfaces. Riders are still required to wear masks while traveling on SEPTA lines.

More information on newly expanded bus, train and trolly schedules can be found on SEPTA's website.

