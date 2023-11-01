SEPTA to permanently expire use of tokens by the end of the year

article

The days of using tokens to pay for SEPTA transportation are coming to an end.

SEPTA announced Wednesday, that the authority will no longer accept tokens for fare payment effective January 1, 2024.

Riders must use or trade their tokens before they expire on December 31, 2023. The transportation authority encourages customers to add the value of their tokens to a SEPTA key card at any fare kiosk.

SEPTA stopped selling tokens in 2018, but it continued to accept tokens on buses and trolleys through the fare kiosk locations at stations and bus loops.

MORE HEADLINES:

At stations tokens can be used in fare kiosks to receive a Quick Trip or as a payment method to add funds or products to SEPTA Key cards. Tokens have a value of $2.00 each, but are not redeemable for cash.

Visit a Fare Kiosk on the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, major Bus Loop, Regional Rail stations, SEPTA Fare Sales offices, or at participating retailers. Folks can also reload funds at www.septakey.org, or by calling the Key Customer Service Center at (855) 567-3782

For more information about the SEPTA Key, click here.