SEPTA to remove vehicle capacity limits effective June 1

As coronavirus cases in the Philadelphia region continues to fall, SEPTA announced Monday that it will lift passenger capacity limits on vehicles effective June 1.

Mask requirements for customers and employees will remain in place until further notice.

"Removing vehicle capacity limits to meet increased ridership demand is a major step in the region’s recovery," said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "We are grateful for our riders who counted on SEPTA throughout the pandemic, and we are excited to safely welcome back those who may be taking the system for the first time in over a year."

SEPTA says the decision to lift passenger capacity limits is thanks to the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the City of Philadelphia are easing capacity-related restrictions.

SEPTA will continue to use enhanced cleaning efforts on vehicles and stations in order to ensure the safety of riders and employees.

SEPTA has also closely examined ventilation on its vehicles and has upgraded some air filters. SEPTA’s vehicles are very well ventilated – air fully changes on all vehicles every two-to-three minutes, due to a combination of efficient HVAC systems and doors opening frequently for customers to board and exit.

As a reminder, SEPTA urges riders to practice safe hygiene to help prevent the spread of germs, including wearing a mask properly, washing hands frequently and thoroughly, and refraining from using SEPTA when feeling sick.

