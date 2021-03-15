SEPTA to temporarily close Somerset Station for repairs, developing strategy for enhancing safety

article

SEPTA announced it will temporarily close the Somerset Station on the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington for repairs, and to develop a strategy for enhancing safety and security.

According to SEPTA, both customers and employees have raised significant concerns about drug-related activity and non-riders blocking access to entrances, exits, passageways, and stairs.

The closure will begin Sunday, March 21.

In addition to rail service, overnight shuttle buses that operate along the Market-Frankford Line will not stop at Somerset Station. Customers who normally use the Somerset may use the Allegheny or Huntingdon Stations for travel to/from Frankford Transportation Center, Center City, and West Philadelphia stations, and 69th StreetTransportation Center.

During the closure, SEPTA crews will perform maintenance and construction work at the station, including elevator repairs. The elevators are not currently in service.

"SEPTA is committed to completing necessary repair work and addressing these complex challenges so that the station can be reopened in a way that ensures the health and safety of SEPTA riders and workers," SEPTA said.

