SEPTA town halls: How to give feedback on new bus routes

The Brief SEPTA is holding public events to discuss its New Bus Network, including a town hall in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 25. The plan proposes adding two new routes, extending and rerouting existing lines, and eliminating some routes with fewer riders. More meetings and open houses are scheduled through April 15 for community feedback.



SEPTA is inviting riders to attend a series of public meetings and events to learn about and comment on its New Bus Network, with a town hall held Wednesday, March 25, at the Neighborhood Action Center #4 in West Philadelphia.

SEPTA launches public meetings for New Bus Network

What we know:

SEPTA’s New Bus Network plan includes adding two new routes, extending and rerouting some current lines, and eliminating certain routes that have fewer riders. Transit officials say these changes are designed to improve service and better match how people travel across the region.

What they're saying:

Service planning staff are available at these events to answer questions about the proposed changes. SEPTA is encouraging riders to attend in-person community meetings, webinars, and a public hearing to learn more about the plan.

SEPTA has scheduled several pop-up events, open houses, and town halls throughout the city and surrounding areas from March through August. The agency says these meetings are part of a larger effort to gather feedback and keep riders informed.

Upcoming opportunities for feedback

Timeline:

April 2 – Town Hall: West Chester Boro Hall, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

April 6 – Open House: Simons Recreation Center, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

April 9 – Open House: Norristown Transit Center, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

April 15 - SEPTA Annual Service Plan *Open House and Public Hearing, noon & 6 p.m.

Why you should care:

Riders across the region could see changes to their daily commutes if the proposed network is adopted. SEPTA says public feedback will help shape the final plan.

A virtual town hall was also held on March 18, and open houses have taken place at Frankford Library and Paoli Library.

More details and registration information are available at septa.org/bus.

SEPTA has not yet announced when the final decisions on the New Bus Network changes will be made or when the new routes will go into effect.