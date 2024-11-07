SEPTA, union continue contract talks; parents, Philly schools scramble to find alternatives

SEPTA and union workers are negotiating, while the city is just hours away from more than 5,000 SEPTA workers possibly walking off the job. Their contract expires at midnight.

Parents are very concerned about how a possible strike could affect their kids. Marlene Idopcil said, "They all catch the bus, unfortunately. Mommy can’t drive everybody to school."

She says her four children rely on SEPTA to get to school in Center City, North Philly and in the Northeast. She says she understands if SEPTA workers decide to go on strike. "Rent and food and everything else is sky rising and not having a raise, I can understand because I would love a raise myself right now."

Since June, Transport Workers Union Local 234 has been in contract negotiations with SEPTA for higher wages and safety on the job. It’s the largest union at SEPTA with 5,000 members representing operators of city buses, trolleys, the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line.

A strike would impact all of those services.

Union leaders are proposing a one-year deal with a 10 percent wage increase, but SEPTA says it’s facing a significant financial crisis.

SEPTA spokesperson, Andrew Busch, explained, "We’re looking at about a quarter billion dollar budget deficit and that’s about 20 percent of all of our expenses for the year and that’s what goes into running the system every day."

President, Transport Workers Union Local 234, Brian Pollitt, remarked, "It’s funny how SEPTA will tell you about the fiscal cliff and $200 million worth of shortfall, but what they don’t tell you is the $600 million in a rainy day fund. We’re not asking for $600 million, but we’re asking for a little bit."

The School District of Philadelphia says if a strike happens and attendance is greatly affected, the district could choose to go to virtual instruction. The superintendent remains hopeful a strike can be avoided altogether.

"Kids learn more in school, with their teachers, then they do virtually or at home, so we’re hopeful things will work out and our kids will be in school," Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., Superintendent, School District of Philadelphia, said.

Monday will be the first day of school for Imani Brown and she planned on taking SEPTA, "How else would we be able to get to school and stuff and get back and forth to places?"

Parent Kai Brown added, "It’s going to hurt the city and, with that, it’s going to hurt our children and the economy all together, so I really hope they’re able to reach a final decision."