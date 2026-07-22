Social media plea restocks Angels Community Outreach food bank in Pitman

The Brief Angels Community Outreach in Pitman experienced a severe supply shortage after a sudden surge in families needing assistance left its food pantry shelves nearly empty. After the executive director posted a social media appeal, local residents quickly rallied to donate food and restock the shelves. Despite the immediate wave of support, Angels Community Outreach emphasizes that steady donations remain essential to meet sustained demand.



A community-wide donation drive successfully restocked the shelves at Angels Community Outreach in Pitman after an emergency food shortage forced the nonprofit to turn families away.

What we know:

Director Elissa Darrow issued an urgent plea on social media asking for public assistance for the 17-year-old organization recently after the pantry ran completely out of food and funds to serve scheduled clients.

"We had 43 people scheduled to get food today, but we were short on food, and we had no funds to be able to get it," Darrow told FOX 29.

Darrow noted that making calls to reschedule food pick-ups was difficult, especially as demand for food bank assistance grows. The nonprofit has seen an influx of first-time clients who previously contributed to the organization, she said.

"We have people who used to donate to us, and now they’re coming in saying, 'I’m embarrassed, but can you help me out? My money is just not going as far as it did,'" Darrow said.

Community responds to plea

What they're saying:

In response to the social media appeal, dozens of community members dropped off donated groceries and emergency items to replenish the shelves. Donor Jill Scott filled her car with goods purchased from Target after hearing the nonprofit's request.

"It’s devastating, it is," Scott said. "I just think we can all help. Everybody can donate something."

Other local residents echoed the sentiment, encouraging continuous public involvement to assist struggling families.

"People should do this more regularly," Donor Sue Pietroforte said. "Everybody has needs now, and it’s not easy around here these days. If you have a little extra, you can give."

Angels Community Outreach continues to collect support from the community, accepting non-perishable food items alongside gently used clothing.

"The power of one—if 25 people bring just one thing, that’s 25 items I can give out," Darrow said. "Don’t underestimate bringing one item in."