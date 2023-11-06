SEPTA warns of delays as they lay fellow worker to rest after fatal shooting

Several SETPA employees will be gathering Monday to pay their respects to a bus driver who was shot dead on the job last month.

Philadelphia police say the driver, 48-year-old Bernard Gribbin, was targeted while driving a bus. He was shot six times by a woman seen firing the fatal shots on surveillance video.

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Zhontay Capers, was later arrestesd and charged with murder.

Family, friends and fellow workers will honor the 12-year employee, father and husband during a funeral on Long Island, New York, Monday.

SEPTA is warning riders that bus routes may be affected for the day due to a shortage of employees.



