Series of robberies at Philadelphia fast food restaurants under investigation

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of suspects in a number of robberies at fast food restaurants across the city.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley investigators are looking into whether the incidents may have involved the same four suspects, who may be in their teens.

Officials say at least three restaurants have been robbed over the last three nights, starting on Sunday.

Most recently, police say a Burger King on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia was hit on Tuesday night.

A McDonald's location on Oregon Avenue and a Burger King on Lehigh Avenue have also been hit in recent days, sources say.

Investigators say the four suspects got away with at least $2,500 from one of the scenes.

Investigations into all of the incidents are ongoing.

