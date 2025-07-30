Series of pickpocket thefts at restaurants in Radnor Twp. under investigation: police

An investigation is underway after police say a series of pickpocket thefts have occurred at restaurants in Radnor.

What we know:

Radnor Township Police Department is investigating a series of pickpocket thefts from local restaurants during July.

During the thefts, police say the suspects position themselves near diners who have placed their purses on the back of the chairs.

Police say they then reach into the bags and remove cash or credit cards before leaving the establishment.

They say the victims discovered the thefts after their bank notified them of suspicious charges.

Several incidents have been reported at restaurants in Wayne, police say.

On Sunday, July 27, they say a victim reported the theft at a breakfast location in Villanova.

What you can do:

Police released the following images of the suspects.

If you know anyone in the photos, please contact police.