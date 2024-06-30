Serious flooding, trees down due to severe thunderstorms across Delaware Valley

From flooded streets to downed trees, the heavy rain and strong winds created quite a mess Sunday.

FOX 29’s Joann Pileggi checked out some of the damage folks in the area were dealing with.

Serious flooding in the south end of Ocean City began as West Avenue and many of the numbered cross streets quickly filled with a deluge of rain and tidal water.

From social media reports, police had little time to put up barricades to keep cars away.

In Delaware and Chester counties, rain fell at a quick clip, and some high winds whipped through, dragging down tree branches and police were forced to close off some streets that were impassable.

There was no shortage of rain along the Schuylkill Expressway, and the accompanying mighty winds brought down a tree limb on the busy highway near Bala Cynwyd.

As the stormy weather continued, storm drains filled along low-lying areas and the underpass on I-95 in Old City looked like a swift moving stream.

Most cars and SUVs inched through the rising water, though some turned around and headed back up the ramp in the opposite direction.

As Meteorologist Kathy Orr reports, the storms are moving out and will hopefully bring us some cooler, drier weather for the start of this holiday week.