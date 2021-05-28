Conshohocken fleet owner says thieves stole 16 catalytic converters from mobile health units

A Conshohocken fleet owner says more than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from mobile COVID-19 vaccination trucks.

Larry Borden, the CEO of Aardvark Mobile Tours and Mobile Health, said that business was hit and catalytic converters, a necessary component for the sustainability of a vehicle, were stolen from his business.

"It happened last night. We came in this morning and it turns out that a crew of people came here last night and stole 16 catalytic converters from underneath our vehicles," he said.

Those who know how valuable these parts are have become bolder with attempts to steal them at all cost.

Borden’s company helps provide specialized mobile COVID testing centers that can come to anyone. He says eight of those vehicles were robbed overnight, a literal gold mine for thieves.

"We do have surveillance of it, our neighbors have surveillance of it, the police got a lot of good coverage from us," he said. "They were here in and out, I think 15, 20 minutes, and they were able to take 16."

Despite the hiccup, Borden said his company was still able to distribute vaccines and testing today through other vehicles.

"It’s disappointing, it’s frustrating, it’s aggravating but at the end of the day we’re going to figure it out and be okay and we were able to pivot very quickly to make sure the citizens of this area still got their vaccines today," he said.

While business will continue on, Borden has strong words for whomever cased and stole his converters.

"They’re not going to stop us, and maybe one day you can get a real career and stop being a loser and stealing stuff from other people," he said.

