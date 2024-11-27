Several homes evacuated after 2-alarm fire in Norristown

article

A dangerous two-alarm fire in a multi-unit residence has put several people out of their Norristown home right before Thanksgiving.

The fire was called in about 2:45 Wednesday afternoon, on the 700 block of Lafayette Street, according to authorities.

Skyfox was over the location where smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the structure as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

A second alarm was activated within a short time of crews arriving.

No injuries were reported and officials said all occupants made it out of the building safely.

No cause was reported.