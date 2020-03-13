Several New Jersey school districts announce closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

As cases of the novel coronavirus rise, a number of schools have announced closures, including several in New Jersey, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schools in Burlington County will be closed effective Monday, March 16 and will be reevaluated on April 17, officials announced Friday evening.

“After the Burlington County Coronavirus Taskforce further evaluated CDC guidance for Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities regarding Local COVID-19 Transmission, strong actions must be taken to ensure the reduction of mass gatherings and community activities,” said Dr. Herbert Conaway, Director, Burlington County Health Department, “The goal of this temporary closure is to slow the transmission within the County. These social distancing strategies, if followed, will reduce the risk of further transmission in our community.”

Officials announced Friday, the Camden City School District will close for two weeks, effective Wednesday, March 18. Schools will also be closed Monday, March 16, for professional development, but will reopen Tuesday, March 17, to allow teachers to distribute remote learning packets to students.

The Cherry Hill School District will close for two weeks beginning March 16. The district plans to reopen Monday, March 30.

To date, there are 50 cases, including one death, in the state of New Jersey.

