Several street closures planned for Welcome America's July 4th weekend events

After a pandemic pause, the Wawa Welcome America Festival is back in Philadelphia to help residents and visitors alike celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

Nearly two-weeks of events will culminate on Independence Day with the Party on the Parkway and free concert headlined by Jason Derulo and Ava Max.

Of course, no 4th of July celebration would be complete without a massive fireworks display. Wawa's Welcome America Firework Spectacular will start on the Parkway around 9:30 with an accompanying soundtrack by DJ Ghost.

"Everyone is welcome we want everyone to come down we just want folks to be prepared," President and CEO of Welcome America Michael DelBene said.

There are several road and street closures planned for the weekend and Independence Day.

Sunday

North side of Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to noon

In preparation for the July 4th Concert and Party on the Parkway, the following road closure will be in effect beginning 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 until approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

Logan Circle

Winter Street between 21st Street and Ben Franklin Parkway

Monday

2nd Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m.

Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m.

Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m.

Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:

3rd Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

4th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

5th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

6th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

7th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

8th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

9th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

10th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

11th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

12th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

E. Market from Front Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Arch Street between 12th Street and Broad Street

For more information about the closures, including bus detours and other public transit routes, click here.

Philadelphia, the birthplace of America, is expecting an influx of visitors during the holiday weekend. The Philadelphia Police Department said it will have increased patrols to accommodate for the larger-than-normal crowds.