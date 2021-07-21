Severe storms bring hail, damaging winds to area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Powerful storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon, bringing hail and damaging winds.
Hundreds of people are without power at this hour. The storms started around 3 p.m. and hit Montgomery County especially hard.
The line of storms are currently impacting the shore. A region-wide severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.
FOX 29 viewer Pam Quisito sent images of large hail on a doorstep in Flourtown.
Large hail in Flourtown (Pam Quisito)
Gusty winds toppled trees outside Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.
Damage in Philadelphia.
Winds ripped off the roof of a warehouse in East Norriton. Half of the roof appears to be gone.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.
