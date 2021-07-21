Severe storms bring hail, damaging winds to area

Powerful storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon, bringing hail and damaging winds.

Hundreds of people are without power at this hour. The storms started around 3 p.m. and hit Montgomery County especially hard.

The line of storms are currently impacting the shore. A region-wide severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.

FOX 29 viewer Pam Quisito sent images of large hail on a doorstep in Flourtown.

Large hail in Flourtown (Pam Quisito)

Gusty winds toppled trees outside Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

Damage in Philadelphia.

Winds ripped off the roof of a warehouse in East Norriton. Half of the roof appears to be gone.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.

