Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Delaware Valley and the Lehigh Valley until 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Scattered storms, torrential rain, lightning and the possibility of damaging winds are all in the forecast, mainly between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

All of the counties in Delaware are included in this watch, as well as all of New Jersey. Pennsylvania counties include all of the Delaware Valley along with Lehigh, Berks, Carbon, Monroe and Northampton.

A large swath of the mid-Atlantic is included in the watch.

According to NWS, conditions should begin to become stormy after 5 p.m. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

