Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for region as thin band of storms sweeps through

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Delaware Valley on Monday night as a small but mighty cluster of storms rumbles past the region.

The weather advisory covers all of southeastern Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey until 11 p.m. Residents in New Castle County should also brace for brief powerful storms.

Forecasters expect the brunt of the storms to rumble through between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. with intense downpours and strong gusts of wind that could reach 70 MPH.

The line of storms will move offshore before midnight and temperatures will take a noticeable dip into the 30s and 40s in most places.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says overnight lows in Philadelphia will sit around 40 degrees while neighboring areas will draw closer to freezing.

A sunny, but chilly Tuesday will set the stage for an even colder that will lead to another round of rain on Wednesday that will bring more rain and wet snow to parts of the region.

The latest models show a sharp rain-snow line will set up just south of Philadelphia around noon Wednesday as temperatures stay near freezing.

Philadelphia and surrounding regions to the north will see snow accumulate on grassy surfaces, while areas south of the city will get all rain.

TUESDAY: Sunny, gusty. High: 52, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Wet snow, rain. High: 41, Low: 37

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 60, Low: 34

