Severe weather causes more delays, cancelations at Philadelphia International Airport

Sunday’s severe weather, with torrential downpours and numerous flash flood warnings, caused some serious problems at Philadelphia International Airport, after a particularly troublesome holiday week for the airport.

"It’s been a rough day," Michael Jones said. Jones expected to be in Atlanta by 8 p.m. Sunday. Instead, he was 45 minutes into a line at the Delta Airlines check-in counter, with no flight back home.

"All of a sudden, they canceled the flight and so there hasn’t been a whole of guidance as to how to handle that the next available flight looks like Tuesday, right now. But I’m seeing other flights online that are out there, so I’m trying to reconcile that," Jones explained.

A time-lapse from the FOX 29 camera at Philly International shows the Sunday storms moving through. According to FlightAware, more than 400 flights were delayed or canceled at the airport. Among those cancelations a 9 p.m. flight to Dallas. Quincy Brown’s friend needed to catch that to make his dad’s funeral.

"Hopefully, they’ll be some type of…something they can give us or help us with this process," Brown said.

Sunday’s travel headache for many comes after a tough week for Fourth of July air travel, with a number of passengers dealing with delays and cancelations following severe weather over the holiday.

"This is our first family trip. We’re going to Puerto Rico. We were excited until the storm that we just drove through," Johann Moncada said.

Moncada hoping the longer than usual drive to the airport and a slightly delayed flight is the only bump in the road for their first family vacation. "It’s just delayed, not canceled, so I’m hoping it’s pretty much on time from that."