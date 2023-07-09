Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 AM EDT, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
3
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:51 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley overwhelmed as heavy rain causes flash flooding

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 4:41PM
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Penn Ave flooded cars stuck Wyomissing, Pa.

Penn Ave flooded cars stuck Wyomissing, Pa. Courtesy Bill Seiders

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Delaware Valley and Lehigh Valley have seen a lot of rain in the last week and Sunday brought more of a deluge, creating widespread flash flooding issues in a few counties.

By late Sunday afternoon, Berks County was inundated with between two and a half to four inches of rain since the late morning and officials said more was on the way. The National Weather Service said trained spotters had seen fast moving water and impassable roads in Oley, just one among many areas throughout the county underwater.

The United Methodist Church in Wayne, Delaware County, Pennsylvania experienced flash flooding in the late morning. Several cars were seen in the parking lot with water reaching the grills of the vehicles, making them inoperable.

Flooded Gulph Hills Road, Wayne Pa.

Flooded Gulph Hills Road, Wayne Pa. Courtesy Albert Estrada

Officials said Crum Creek in Newtown Square was at minor flood stage by 1 p.m. Streets in Wayne were overwhelmed by rainfall, and many streets were seen as creeks and rivers with fast-moving water rushing down.

State Hill Road near Penn Avenue in Wyomissing saw so much rain, it collected in that area like a swimming pool and local law enforcement were out closing off that portion of roadway after several vehicles became stuck in the water.

Image 1 of 7

 

By 2 p.m., law enforcement said they were taking calls for water rescues near Quakertown and reported flooded roads.

At close to 4:30, a trained weather spotter witnessed a water rescue in Douglass Township, Montgomery County.

The National Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for much of the northern tier suburbs outside Philadelphia, as well as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire region.