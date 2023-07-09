Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley overwhelmed as heavy rain causes flash flooding

The Delaware Valley and Lehigh Valley have seen a lot of rain in the last week and Sunday brought more of a deluge, creating widespread flash flooding issues in a few counties.

By late Sunday afternoon, Berks County was inundated with between two and a half to four inches of rain since the late morning and officials said more was on the way. The National Weather Service said trained spotters had seen fast moving water and impassable roads in Oley, just one among many areas throughout the county underwater.

The United Methodist Church in Wayne, Delaware County, Pennsylvania experienced flash flooding in the late morning. Several cars were seen in the parking lot with water reaching the grills of the vehicles, making them inoperable.

Officials said Crum Creek in Newtown Square was at minor flood stage by 1 p.m. Streets in Wayne were overwhelmed by rainfall, and many streets were seen as creeks and rivers with fast-moving water rushing down.

State Hill Road near Penn Avenue in Wyomissing saw so much rain, it collected in that area like a swimming pool and local law enforcement were out closing off that portion of roadway after several vehicles became stuck in the water.

By 2 p.m., law enforcement said they were taking calls for water rescues near Quakertown and reported flooded roads.

At close to 4:30, a trained weather spotter witnessed a water rescue in Douglass Township, Montgomery County.

The National Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for much of the northern tier suburbs outside Philadelphia, as well as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire region.