Severe weather Monday; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffers stroke; Pregnant woman shot, police say

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Severe weather threat Monday with risk of thunderstorms, hail and possibly tornadoes

PHILADELPHIA - Keep an eye on the sky Monday for an enhanced risk of severe storms.

A cold front moving into the Delaware Valley will make for a stormy start to the week as rain is expected late afternoon into the evening.

Warm and humid air, with highs in the 80s, is expected to bring an enhanced risk of thunderstorms.

Large hail, flooding with heavy downpours and tornadoes are also possible as storms move through the area.

Sunny, pleasant weather is back for the rest of the week before another rocky weekend.

2. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announces he suffered a stroke; will make full recovery

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

LANCASTER, Pa. - Lt. Governor John Fetterman announced Sunday he suffered a stroke last week.

In a statement, Fetterman explained he hadn’t been feeling well, but with his campaign for U.S. Senate in the final stages before Tuesday’s primary, he felt the need to keep going.

His wife insisted he go to a hospital and be checked. He went on to say they arrived in time for doctors to treat him.

I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes. The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.

He went on to say he is feeling better and his campaign continues.

3. Police: Pregnant woman injured in Philadelphia shooting, second time since Friday

PHILADELPHIA - A pregnant woman is in critical condition after police say she was the victim of a double shooting Sunday.

Police found a 33-year-old woman shot in the leg on the 3500 block of North 18th Street and transported her to Temple University Hospital. Police say she is six months pregnant, and in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man is also in critical condition after being shot in the chest and back, according to police.

This is allegedly the second shooting involving a pregnant woman this week.

On Friday, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was reportedly shot in the chest and left side. She is also said to be in critical condition.

4. Buffalo mass shooting: Alleged shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

Payton S. Gendron is seen in a booking photo from May 15, 2022 (Erie County District Attorney via FOX News)

NEW YORK - The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.

The racially motivated attack came a year after the gunman was taken to a hospital by State Police after making threats involving his high school, according to authorities.

He wasn't charged with a crime and was out of the hospital within a day and a half, police said, but the revelation raised questions about his access to weapons and whether he could have been under closer supervision by law enforcement.

The Buffalo attack prompted grief and anger in the predominantly Black neighborhood around Tops Friendly Market. A group of people gathered there Sunday afternoon to lead chants of "Black lives matter" and mourn victims that included an 86-year-old woman who had just visited her husband in a nursing home and a supermarket security guard, both of whom were Black.

"Somebody filled his heart so full of hate that he would destroy and devastate our community," the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn said.

Speaking at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial service at the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden said, "We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America." The White House later announced that the president and first lady would travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to "grieve with the community."

The Buffalo attack was the deadliest of multiple shootings across the country in recent days. Officials in Milwaukee imposed a curfew after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered Friday for an NBA playoff game. Three other shootings over the weekend in the Midwest city left three people dead.

On Sunday, two shootings — one at a Houston flea market and another at a California church — left three people dead and others wounded.

As the country reeled from the Buffalo attack, new details emerged about the gunman's past and Saturday's rampage, which the shooter livestreamed on Twitch. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, demanded technology companies tell her whether they’ve done "everything humanly possible" to make sure they're monitoring violent content as soon as it appears.

"If not, then I’m going to hold you responsible," she said.

4. 14-year-old injured after being shot at nine times in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is in stable condition after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday night.

Police say they rushed to 57th and Vine streets after they heard gunshots while on patrol.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found nine shots had been fired from a handgun.

They later found 14-year-old boy was struck by one of those bullets in the leg. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police are still looking to identify the shooter.

