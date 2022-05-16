'100% targeted': Teen critically injured in drive-by shooting near his school, police say

article

Authorities say a Philadelphia teenager was critically injured in a daytime drive-by shooting that happened near his school.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of North 52th Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 16-year-old boy shot at least seven times, including four times in the stomach and twice in the chest.

Officers drove the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Captain John Walker told reporters that the victim, a student at KIPP, left school about 20 minutes before he was allowed to when the shooting happened.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in a parking lot a short distance away from his school for about 10 minutes when a shooter fired from a black SUV.

Authorities are trying to get a better description of the vehicle that Walker said fled through the nearby shopping mall parking lot.

Advertisement

"One hundred percent targeted, no doubt about it," Walker said. "We're not quite sure why, but there's no doubt this kid was targeted."