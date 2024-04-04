Severe weather over, but flooding concerns remain for many communities

Communities are cleaning up after days of destructive storms and flooding. The heavy rain is over, but the problems for many are not. The Bristol Waterfront Park was inundated with water everywhere, after the Delaware River overflowed it’s banks around 10:30 Thursday morning.

"If you’re from around here, you’re gonna know flooding is a real deal," Penn Community Bank Assistant Manager, Devon Laidler, said.

Laidler says he and two other employees rushed outside after getting word the drive-thru was flooding. "Flooding all around here. We lopped around. It was pretty crazy. Probably came in five minutes flat, before the whole parking lot was underwater."

Residents say it happens a lot.

"It’s not just the parking lot. It’s all the way down to the wharf and river. I’ve seen the backs of benches covered with water," Elisa Baxt said.

Debris was strewn about as the waters began to recede. One dog owner prepared for the mess left behind by putting booties on her dog when out for a walk.

"Wasn’t sure what the situation was. Gonna be puddles, mud. Didn’t want to clean the house twice," resident Teddy Szanajada said.

Richard Voroscak added, "It’s bad. It’s bad for anybody who works down here. Bad for Hops and Hardware."

Owner of Hops and Hardware Distillery, Denise Mitchell, is still mopping up, hours after the floodwaters spilled into her Cedar Street business. "Lots of squidgy. Lots of mopping. Anything that was on the floor is gone, so lots of clean up, but we are determined to stay here."

Mitchell puts out sandbags but says there’s really not much anyone can do.

"It comes up real fast and then we watch people kind of try to get their cars to move them," Mitchell explained. "Then the cars are racing up here and it floods more because it creates a wake. Then we just wait it out."