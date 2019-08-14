Severely emaciated puppy found in NJ euthanized; owner sought

article

Authorities are investigating following the death of a severely emaciated puppy who was found abandoned in Middlesex County.

Police say a man found the white and tan pit bull puppy while jogging near James Madison School in Edison on Monday.

The good Samaritan brought the dog home and fed him before turning him over to Animal Control Officer Jacqueline Baird. The dog was then brought to Garden State Veterinary Services in Iselin for emergency medical treatment.

“Unfortunately, help has come for this baby too late,” Friends of the Edison Animal Shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

“He had the worst heart murmur they had ever heard and was so severely dehydrated and malnourished,” shelter volunteers wrote. (Friends of Edison Animal Shelter)

In addition to being emaciated, veterinarians determined the puppy had severe bone deformities, an enlarged heart and heart murmur, among other internal organ ailments, authorities said.

"His feet were also deformed due to most likely being kept in a crate his whole short life."

According to the shelter volunteers, the dog was so weak that he could barely lift his head.

The shelter made the decision to have the dog humanely euthanized after it was determined his suffering was too severe.​​​​​ (Friends of Edison Animal Shelter)

“Our first reaction was to treat the puppy and restore it to health,” said shelter staffer Amy Ray. “Late Sunday, the veterinarian informed us the puppy was suffering too much. A humane decision was made, in this dog’s best interest, to euthanize it.”

“We all tried our hardest to help him,” shelter volunteers wrote. “And we hope he felt loved in his last few hours.”

Humane Law Enforcement Detectives Robert Ellmyer Jr. and Charles Zundel are working with Edison Animal Shelter to find the dog’s owner. The puppy did not have a collar or tags and was not microchipped. He was believed to be between four and six months old.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Edison Animal Shelter at 732-248-7278 or the Edison Township Police Department at 732-248-7400.