Sewer line collapse causes massive crater in Delran: officials

Officials say a major sewer line collapse in Delran caused part of a residential road cave in Monday morning.

Crews surrounded a massive crater in Leon Avenue, using an excavator to dig through debris to get to the collapsed sewer line.

Officials have asked residents to limit their water use to bathing, flushing toilets, washing dishes and doing laundry.

Anyone impacted by the sewer collapse that is in need of emergency assistance should call 911.