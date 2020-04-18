Shaina Humphries shares natural hair journey, inspires others on Good Day Philadelphia

With stay-at-home orders providing more free time, people are getting creative with their hairstyles.

FOX 29's very own Shaina Humphries has been on her natural hair journey for approximately a year and has been sharing it with us throughout.

"About a year ago I got sick of constantly destroying my hair with a straightener," Shaina explained to FOX 29's Lauren Johnson Saturday. "I wanted to start embracing that texture."

Recently, Shaina debuted her beautiful curls during the evening news with a range of reactions from the audience. One not-so-positive reaction prompted a swift and thoughtful response from her.

It's not easy to maintain natural hair, which is why it's called a journey and since joining FOX 29, Shaina has truly made it a mission to bring that conversation to the forefront in hopes of encouraging others to start their own journey.

"It is so difficult, there is so much to learn," Shaina explained. "From using the right products to the techniques to figuring out your own wave or curl pattern."

Advertisement

Many have applauded Shaina's bravery since it really has started a quiet movement in the FOX 29 newsroom and citywide to start embracing natural hair, especially if you had any previous misgivings about the process.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP