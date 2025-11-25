Expand / Collapse search

Comedian Shane Gillis announces one-night show a Lincoln Financial Field

Published  November 25, 2025 12:43pm EST
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 07: Shane Gillis speaks onstage during "OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics" at Chelsea Music Hall on March 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Comedian Shane Gillis will perform at Lincoln Financial Field in July.
    • Gillis is known for his stand-up comedy specials, as well as his role on the Netflix series Tires.
    • Tickets for the one-night only performance are currently on sale.

PHILADELPHIA - Stand-up comedian and Pennsylvania native Shane Gillis will perform at Lincoln Financial Field next summer. 

What we know:

Gillis, a devoted Philadelphia sports fan, announced a special one-night show at The Linc on July 17.

The 37-year-old comic is currently preparing to tour along the west coast, with stops in Arizona and Oregon in December.

From there, he'll perform for three nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City before a winter hiatus.

What you can do:

Tickets for Gillis's July show are currently on sale, with upper-level seats on the secondary markets selling for around $40-$80.

