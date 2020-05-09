Shaq crashes Philadelphia students’ Zoom call, surprises them with $200K donation

One of the most famous NBA stars gave student athletes from a Philadelphia school the surprise of a lifetime.

Shaquille O'Neal crashed a Zoom call between the student athlets from Young Scholar Charter School and their coach.

While the students were pleased for the opportunity to video chat with Shaq, they were absolutely blown away when he made a huge anouncement.

Young Scholar Charter School will receive $200,000 donation from Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger.

"We know you guys are missing sports and we want to help you guys out," Shaq said during the video call.

Shaq was also joined by the WNBA's Candance Parker to make the amazing announcement.

The donation will support the Young Scholar Charter School’s sports programs to help them purchase new uniforms and equipment and build a new sports court on school grounds, ensuring that when games are back, they are back for everyone.

Mission Tiger chose the Young Scholar Charter School to receive their donation, because their coach had worked hard to bring a strong sports program to their community.

