Shark attack leaves California surfer dead on Christmas Eve

A shark attack off State Parks Beach in Morro Bay on Christmas Eve left a surfer dead, authorities said Friday.

Around 10:45 a.m., an injured male surfer was pulled from the water north of Atascadero Road after an apparent shark attack.

The surfer was unresponsive laying on the beach when paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The victim has not been identified and the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office and State Parks representatives responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The beaches in the Morro Bay and State Parks area will remain open, but authorities ordered beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 24 hours.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.