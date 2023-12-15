Sharon Hill police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of 3 children

A Sharon Hill police officer has been arrested and charged in the sexual assault of three children.

Warning: Some of the details of the alleged assaults are graphic in nature.

Tyler Humphries, a 21-year-old Malvern resident, was charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and other related offenses for crimes alleged to have been committed between 2014 and 2022, officials said.

Humphreys was working as a school resource officer with the Sharon Hill Police Department when he was arrested. Sources said he was only with the force a few months. Prior to that, officials said he was employed part-time with the Folcroft Borough Police Department.

Tyler Humphreys (Chester County District Attorney's Office)

Pennsylvania State Police were told of suspected child abuse in November 2023 and in their investigation, troopers found that a 9-year-old was forced to perform sexual acts multiple times in East Whiteland Township between 2014 and 2018.

As they expanded the investigation, troopers found a second victim, a 15-year-old girl, who they say had been raped by Humphreys after he plied her with alcohol. Troopers said the rape reportedly happened after she was unconscious, and the investigation noted she was said to be in and out of consciousness at the time of the rape. Officials said Humphreys was over the age of 18 at the time of the assault.

The incident took place in Charlestown Township.

A third victim, a 19-year-old female, told investigators she was assaulted by Humphreys in East Whiteland Township between November 25, 2022 and December 2, 2022. She told officials she woke up in pain and found Humphreys asleep next to her, wearing only underwear.

She also told investigators of past abuse between 2014 through 2018 which was said to include Humphreys reportedly grabbing her breasts and touching her inappropriately. She shared with investigators that he would pull her on his lap against her will, that he exposed himself to her and forced her to touch him and threatened her if she told anyone.

Bail for Humphreys was set at $275,000 cash. He was released after posting bail. He awaits a preliminary hearing.

PSP continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact them at 610-486-6280.

Anyone with information of suspected child abuse should call Childline at 1-800-932-0313.