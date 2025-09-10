Shelter-in-place lifted in Buckingham Township after accident prompts hazmat situation

A shelter-in-place order was lifted after a tanker truck crash prompted a hazmat situation Wednesday morning in Buckingham Township.

What we know:

The incident happened sometime after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Swamp Road and Lower Mountain Road in Buckingham Township.

Authorities issued a brief shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of Swamp Road and Creamery Road due to a hazmat incident.

The shelter-in-place was lifted a short time later.

Swamp Road is still closed in both directions as emergency crews remain on the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time how the crash happened.

No injuries have been reported and police have not said what the truck was carrying.

What they're saying:

FOX 29's Hank Flynn spoke to a resident who was ordered to leave his home during the incident.

"They had us come down the road here, we went to Dunkin' Donuts, came back, and it looks like they're still working," said Jordan, who recalled waking up to sirens.