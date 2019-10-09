Sheriff's office K-9 finds missing 3-year-old within 10 minutes

article

A 3-year-old Ohio boy is safe and back with his family thanks to a sheriff's office K-9.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says they received a call on Tuesday about a child from a home on Sidney Plattsville Road. Deputy Frank Bleigh and K-9 Bandit responded to the area to search for the missing boy.

The duo started their search, but within minutes, the job was over.

"Deputy Bleigh and K-9 Bandit started the search at the front of the house and within 10 minutes Bandit had located the child," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. “This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him."

The sheriff's office thanked the deputy and Bandit for a job well done!

