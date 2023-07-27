'She's so strong': Montgomery County 5-year-old courageously battling rare form of kidney cancer

A Montgomery County 5-year-old girl is in the fight of her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer that's already included months of chemotherapy.

Mago Macchione was diagnosed with a Stage 3 Wilms tumor in May after doctors at Delaware's Nemours Children's Hospital discovered a mass in her stomach.

"I was just so shocked and numb, and I was by myself, and it was just terrifying," said Margo's mother Sara. "It has completely shaken my world."

Sara said Margo's life-changing diagnosis started with a low-grade fever that lasted for several days, a loss of appetite, and sleeping for hours.

MORE HEALTH HEADLINES

Doctor's tried to perform surgery to remove the cancerous tumor, but Sara said it was too large and it had spread into Margo's liver, abdominal wall, and diaphragm.

Margo underwent chemotherapy for the next 12 weeks before doctors could determine if they can operate. Even if they can, Margo still has more rounds of chemotherapy ahead of her.

Through it all, Sara says her daughter has shown inspiring resiliency and courage in the face of a life-threatening illness.

"I'm just so amazed at how resilient she has been, because she hasn't complained once, and she's so strong," Sara said.

Mago Macchione was diagnosed with a Stage 3 Wilms tumor in May after doctors at Delaware's Nemours Children's Hospital discovered a mass in her stomach.

Margo and her family have not been alone in the fight. Chrissy Corazza, a cousin, has organized a fundraiser on Aug. 13 at Conshohocken Bocci Club and the family started a GoFundMe.

"I just want to help and just want to see her get better, and I want to make sure every one is taken care of," Corazza said.

Sara said the outpouring of support from family and friends, and the Conshohocken community has been unbelievable.

"Just complete strangers are just doing wonderful generous things, I'm so touched," Sara said. "That is the only silver lining of this horrible experience, I've seen some really good in people."

Wilms tumors, which normally affect children, have a high survival rate which has helped the family stay optimistic.